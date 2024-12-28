17 Years Of <i>Taare Zameen Par</i>: Tisca Chopra, Darsheel Safary Has A Fun Reunion

Taare Zameen Par clocked 17 years last Saturday (December 21). Can you believe it? Led by Aamir Khan, the film also featured Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra. Tisca played the role of Darsheel's mother in the movie.

A week after the Taare Zameen Par's 17th anniversary, Tisca Chopra posted a video on Instagram that took fans on a fun, nostalgic ride.

In the clip, the actress can be seen showing two notes to the camera. One of them features a home-cooked meal: dal, chawal and sabzi. The other note comprises a list of junk foods like pizza, pasta and ice cream.

She asks Darsheel, sitting on the sofa, to choose one of them without looking. He chooses the junk food option.

Hold on, there's a twist. Later in the video, it is seen that despite selecting the snack list note, Darsheel is enjoying a plate of dal chawal and sabzi instead.

Reacting to the hilarious turn of events, Tisca mouthed, “Still can't read.” ICYDK: the actress was referring to Darsheel Safary's Taare Zameen Par character Ishaan.

In the film, Ishaan is portrayed the role of a kid suffering from dyslexia. His life changed after meeting his art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan) at the boarding school. Tisca's side note read, “17 years of Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel Safary waiting for clap back.”

Tisca Chopra added, “Disclaimer: We understand Dyslexia to be a serious issue that affects not just the person with Dyslexia but families too… this reel is for humour only.” Darsheel's comment read, “Hahahaha you wait now.”

On Taare Zameen Par completing 17 years, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a set of BTS pictures from the film sets on Instagram. A young Darsheel Safary made it to the post as well. “17 Years Of Taare Zameen Par and a timeless truth that remains. Every child is special,” the caption read. Take a look:

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan has wrapped up the shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par — the sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Read all about it here.