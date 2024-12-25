Aamir Khan Opens Up On His "Extremist" Habits, Reveals He Would "Drink All Night" At One Point

That Aamir Khan is a perfectionist and a strict disciplinarian when it comes to his films is not news to his fans. But is he as disciplined in his personal life? The actor reveals.

Recently, Aamir Khan caught up with veteran actor Nana Patekar in a candid conversation where he opened up about the contradictions of his work life and personal life.

"I am always on time. So I am not indisciplined when it comes to my films but in my life, I am," Aamir said when asked if he made it to his film sets on time.

Aamir went on to explain that even though he is extremely disciplined when it comes to his films but in his personal life, he is "extremist and indisciplined."

This made Nana Patekar question him about if he has any bad habits.

"Now I have quit drinking but at one point, I used to drink. And when I used to drink, I would drink all night. I could not stop," Aamir replied.

The Dangal actor further added, "The problem is that I am an extremist man so I continue to do what I am already doing. It's not a good thing and I realise that. I also know that I am doing the wrong thing but I cant stop myself."

Where does he stand on the bad habits now? " "I smoke a pipe," he replied.

Aamir called himself "sharply disciplined" and revealed that he does not face the problems of indiscipline when he is working on a film, to which Nana responded by saying that he should work on more films.

"I have thought that I will do one film a year now because otherwise I do one film in three years," Aamir said.

So, what is on the work front for Aamir? He is currently working on Sitaare Zameen Par, the thematic sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. It will also star Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles.

