Aamir Khan Wraps Up Shooting For <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>, Set To Release In 2025

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most highly awaited films of next year. In case you didn't know, the film, directed by RS Prasanna, is a sequel to Aamir's 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par. And now, as per a Pinkvilla report, the actor has finished shooting for this much anticipated film. It will now go for an extensive post-production, post which the film will release sometime in 2025. Featuring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Darsheel Safary, among others, the film was earlier supposed to release in December. Speaking about where the film is headed next, the publication quoted a source saying, "With the shoot done, Sitaare Zameen Par has now reached the finish line. Aamir and Prasanna will now shift their focus to post-production, which will include extensive editing, visual effects, and sound design."

According to the same report, the final schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai's Film City on December 15. The shoot reportedly started at 2 pm and went on till late night, and Aamir was also present on the sets that day.

The source also added that since Aamir wants to "fine-tune" his projects based on the audience feedback, the film's team is currently busy working on the final edit, which will be ready to be shown in February.

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where he revealed a bunch of interesting details about the film during an interview with Deadline Hollywood. He explained that Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par only in its theme, but the movie will have new characters and a new plot.

