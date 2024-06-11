Tisca Chopra Recalls Being Replaced By 'Someone Younger' Four Days Before The Shoot

Image instagrammed by Tisca Chopra. (courtesy: TiscaChopra)

Tisca Chopra, who was recently seen in the Netflix original Murder Mubarak, recalled when she was replaced by an actor whom she termed as "someone younger" in an interview with Galatta Plus. Tisca Chopra shared that this incident took place less than a week before the shoot was supposed to start. Tisca told Galatta Plus, "In 2016, there was a particular director who strung me along for a bit of time. We started doing prep, costumes, lines, and everything. About four days before the shoot, he said they were going with someone younger. Then, he tried to fob it off by saying it's the call of the producers. But I could see that it was just... I didn't want to hear that anymore."

Talking about the bias of the industry towards "young and beautiful actors", Tisca Chopra said, "By that time, I also got a sense of the fact that there were things going on in my head that I had been ignoring for some time. I've had the benefit of working with wonderful directors and learning from them by watching their process and imbibing that. If youth and beauty are the only two things that are attractive in a particular market... my insides rebelled against that. If they are interested only in young and beautiful, it's a very sad world we're living in."

Tisca Chopra is known for films like Taare Zameen Par, Khushiyaan, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Highway, to name a few. She worked in the series Hostages Season 1. She has also worked in the British series Beecham House. She made her debut as a director with the short film Rubaru.