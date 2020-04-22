A Glimpse Of Tisca Chopra's 'Walk Down Memory Lane' With Daughter Tara

Tisca Chopra with daughter Tara. (courtesy tiscaofficial)

Tisca Chopra, in coronavirus lockdown, is spending quality time with her daughter Tara. On Wednesday, the Taare Zameen Par actress shared an adorable snippet of their mother-daughter time on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Tisca and Tara can be seen lying down on the floor with an open photo album in front of them. While Tara looks at mama Tisca, Tisca can be seen engrossed in explaining something to Tara. Sharing the snippet of their "lockdown diaries," Tisca wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "Tara is completely caught up with my old photo album. She loved seeing how and where I grew up. It is interesting I have to say, growing up in Kabul, Kandahar, Jalalabad and Mazaar-e-Sharief."

Reminiscing about her childhood, Tisca also added, "Picnics under walnut trees, snow-covered peaks. All part of being the expat's community." Making a reference to the coronavirus lockdown which has confined people to their homes, Tisca wrote, "Are you getting to walk down memory lane with your family? Hope you are. We may never get this much time with them. Make the most of it."

Tisca Chopra, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. In coronavirus lockdown, the Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji actress has been doing it all - from making "perfect phula hua roti" to giving a haircut to her husband Sanjay Chopra. Take a look:

On the professional front, the 46-year-old actress has a body of work that includes films such as Ankur Arora Murder Case, Ghayal Once Again, Firaaq, Taare Zameen Par and Love Breakups Zindagi among others. She was last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama Good Newwz where she shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh.