When To Expect Registrations For CUET UG 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to begin with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025. Once released, the application forms will be available on the NTA's official website. NTA has also introduced a new website for the CUET UG 2025.The website will provide a central platform for undergraduate admissions and will include the application link, registration schedule, information bulletin, syllabus, and frequently asked questions (FAQs).

The NTA had earlier made some changes to the CUET UG paper pattern and subject selection criteria. CUET UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted with a revamped format this year. The exam will return to the computer-based format from 2025 and students will be allowed to appear for any subject irrespective of the subjects studied in class 12. Candidates can now choose up to five subjects, regardless of what they studied in Class 12.



CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in May/June 2025 as a computer-based test (CBT) across various exam centres nationwide.

CUET UG 2025: Marking scheme

Correct answer: +5 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

CUET UG Paper pattern

Section 1 - Language: 50 questions | 60 minutes (for all subjects)

Section 2 - Domain-Specific Subjects: 50 questions

Section 3 - General Aptitude Test: 50 questions



The CUET UG exam is conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2025: Eligibility criteria

There is no age limit for CUET UG 2025. Candidates who have passed or are appearing for Class 12 (or an equivalent exam) in 2025 are eligible to apply, regardless of their age. However, candidates must fulfil any age criteria specified by the university/institution where they seek admission.



CUET UG admissions will be offered in 46 central universities, 40 state universities, 30 deemed universities, and 161 private universities, totaling 277 institutions. Additionally, 10 national-level institutes with campuses across the country will also admit students through CUET UG.