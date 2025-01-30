CUET UG 2025 Exam Revamp: Check New Format Of Undergraduate Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the application forms for the CUET UG 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the undergraduate entrance exam will be able to register for the same by visiting the official website. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted with a revamped format this year. CUET-UG will return to the computer-based format from 2025 and students will be allowed to appear for any subject irrespective of the subjects studied in class 12.

The decision was earlier announced by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. The changes were introduced after an expert panel set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC) proposed several changes following a review of the exam.



The panel examined various aspects of the test, such as its structure, number of papers, duration of test papers, syllabus alignment and operational logistics. The changes recommended by it were approved by the commission.

In an interview with PTI, Kumar had noted, "The exam will be conducted only in CBT (computer-based test) mode from 2025. We conducted the exam in hybrid mode last year but we will move to CBT mode because it is much more reliable and secure as compared to other modes of examination."

"Candidates will also be allowed to opt for subjects in CUET-UG which they haven't studied in class 12 to allow the students to cross over the rigid disciplinary boundaries in higher education," the UGC chief said.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results. The exam was conducted in hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi a night before it was to be held citing logistical reasons.





(With inputs from PTI)