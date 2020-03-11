Class 12 State Board Exams Start Tomorrow In West Bengal

West Bengal 12th board exams will start tomorrow and conclude on March 27

West Bengal class 12 board exams will begin tomorrow. The board examination will begin with language paper. The last exam is scheduled on March 27 when the board will hold exam for Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released institute-wise exam center list. Students have been advised to verify the same with their school before the final day of examination.

Students must carry their admit card on the day of the exam as they would not be allowed entry to the exam centre without a valid admit card. Students should sit on the earmarked seat only to write the exam.

Students can write their exam only in the language which is mentioned on the backside of their admit card.

The board has also permitted the use of calculators but only for arithmetic problems like Trigonometry and other mathematical calculations.

The board has also taken cognizance of the ongoing coronavirus scare and has said that if a centre supervisor feels like a student is suffering from some contagious illness which can affect other students as well, the particular student can be shifted to a different room.

Each theory paper will have two parts. While part A of a question paper will be traditional and have subjective questions, part B will be MCQ based.

The result for West Bengal 12th Board exams should be expected in the end of May. In 2019, the result was announced on May 27 in which 86.29 per cent students passed.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has already concluded the Madhyamik or class 10 exams on February 27, 2020.

