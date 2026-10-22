VITEEE 2027 Exam Pattern: Check Marking Scheme, Sections, And Duration

VITEEE 2027 Exam Pattern: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by VIT group of institutions. The VITEEE 2027 examination is tentatively scheduled to be held from April 27 to May 2, 2027, at designated centres across India and abroad. The examination will be conducted for two hours, with 100 multiple-choice questions covering Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry, English and Aptitude. Candidates should understand the examination pattern, marking scheme and section-wise time limits before beginning their preparation. Applicants can appear for the examination only once.

VITEEE 2027 Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

Total questions: The examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions divided into five sections.

The examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions divided into five sections. MPCEA stream: Candidates opting for Mathematics will answer 40 Mathematics, 25 Physics, 25 Chemistry, five English and five Aptitude questions.

Candidates opting for Mathematics will answer 40 Mathematics, 25 Physics, 25 Chemistry, five English and five Aptitude questions. BPCEA stream: Candidates opting for Biology will answer 40 Biology, 25 Physics, 25 Chemistry, five English and five Aptitude questions.

Candidates opting for Biology will answer 40 Biology, 25 Physics, 25 Chemistry, five English and five Aptitude questions. Marking scheme: Candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer and lose one mark for every incorrect answer. Unanswered questions and questions marked for review will receive zero marks.

Candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer and lose one mark for every incorrect answer. Unanswered questions and questions marked for review will receive zero marks. Language: The question paper will be available only in English.

VITEEE 2027 Section-Wise Time Duration

Mathematics/Biology: Candidates will have 50 minutes to complete this section.

Candidates will have 50 minutes to complete this section. Physics: A total of 30 minutes will be allotted for Physics.

A total of 30 minutes will be allotted for Physics. Chemistry: Candidates will get 30 minutes for this section.

Candidates will get 30 minutes for this section. English and Aptitude: A combined time limit of 10 minutes will be provided for both sections.

The examination will have a fixed time limit for each section. Candidates must plan their preparation accordingly and practise solving questions within the prescribed duration. The examination dates are tentative and may be confirmed through official announcements.

Candidates should also note that application and counselling fees are non-refundable. Any violation of the single-attempt rule may result in the cancellation of the application and admission.