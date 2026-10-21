Vellore Institute Of Technology Opens Registration For 2027 Admission Test, Check Details

VITEEE 2027 Registration: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened the registration window for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2027. Students who wish to explore options beyond the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at VIT can submit their applications through the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

The deadline to submit applications for VITEEE 2027 is March 31, 2027. The entrance examination is tentatively scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30. The university has also released the tentative schedule for admit card availability, result declaration, and online counselling.

VITEEE 2027: Key Dates

Event Date Registration begins October 20 Registration deadline March 31, 2027 Admit card release April 25-30, 2027 (tentative) VITEEE 2027 examination April 27- May 2, 2027 (tentative) VITEEE 2027 Result declaration May 2027 second week (tentative) Online counselling Second week of May 2027 (tentative)



Candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

VITEEE 2027: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must have passed their Class 12 or equivalent qualifying examination in 2025 or 2026, or be appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027. They must have secured at least 60 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology.

The minimum aggregate marks requirement is 50 per cent for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, as well as candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and the northeastern states.

Candidates applying with Biology instead of Mathematics may be eligible for specific BTech programmes. For details on subject combinations and course-specific eligibility requirements, candidates are advised to check the official VITEEE 2027 information bulletin before submitting their applications.

VITEEE 2027: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the new user registration link and enter the required details, including name, email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Verify the registration details and log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with personal information, contact details, and academic qualifications.

Step 5: Upload the photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and review the details entered in the application form before submitting it.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

VITEEE 2027: Exam Pattern

VITEEE 2027 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). The examination will be held in English and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. The duration of the examination will be two hours.

The question paper will include the following sections:

Mathematics or Biology: 40 questions

Physics: 25 questions

Chemistry: 25 questions

Aptitude: 5 questions

English: 5 questions

Candidates must select Mathematics or Biology based on their qualifying subjects and the BTech programmes they intend to pursue.

VITEEE 2027: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Unanswered questions will not carry any marks.