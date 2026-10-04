Uttar Pradesh Special TET 2026 Registration Ends Today: Check Fee, Steps, Exam Date

UP Special TET 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will close the registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 today, October 4. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and have not yet submitted their applications can apply online through the official UPESSC website. The commission issued the notification under Advertisement No. 03/2026 on September 3, while the registration process began on September 5. The state-level eligibility examination will be conducted for candidates seeking teaching positions at the primary and upper primary levels in government and government-aided schools across Uttar Pradesh.

UP Special TET 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) before submitting the Special TET application. Those who have already completed OTR can log in using their existing credentials.

Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Complete the OTR process, if not already registered.

Log in using the required credentials.

Select the UP Special TET 2026 application link.

Fill in the required personal, academic and other details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the applicable application fee.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

UP Special TET 2026 Application Fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate's category. General, OBC and EWS candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000, while SC and ST candidates have to pay Rs 500. The application fee for PwD candidates is Rs 300.

UP Special TET 2026 Exam Date

The UP Special TET 2026 examination will be conducted on November 3, 2026. The admit card is scheduled to be released on November 1. Candidates should download their admit cards once available and check the exam centre, reporting time and other instructions carefully.

The correction facility for submitted applications will be available on October 8. Candidates are advised to complete their applications today to avoid last-minute technical issues.