Uttar Pradesh Special TET 2026 Admit Card Released: Check Examination Guidelines

UP Special TET Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 admit card for candidates appearing for the examination which is set to be conducted on November 3, 2026 across six divisional headquarters across Uttar Pradesh.

Those appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket from the commission's official portal, upessc.up.gov.in. Once downloaded, candidates are advised to check details mentioned on it thoroughly and in case of any discrepancies they must contact the higher authorities and get them rectified before the exam date.

It is mandatory for applicants to carry a physical copy of the hall ticket, candidates with digital copies of the admit card will not be permitted inside the examination hall.

UP Special TET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, look for the UP Special TET hall ticket link and click on it.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, enter the required login credentials such as OTR ID and password.

Step 4: Submit the details and the UP Special TET admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Check the direct link to download admit cards here.

UP Special TET 2026 Hall Ticket: Exam Guidelines

Those appearing for the examination must follow the given instructions below for smooth and proper exam conduct.

Candidates are advised to carry their admit card, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Applicants must carry a valid government ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Voter ID card etc.

Electronic items such as mobile phones, calculators and Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Candidates must also carry a passport size photograph.

Lastly, candidates must reach the exam centre at least thirty minutes before the exam time to avoid last minute chaos.