Uttar Pradesh To Fill 2,647 Principal, Headmaster Posts After 13-Year Gap

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has activated the registration link for the recruitment of Uttar Pradesh principal and headmasters in aided-non government schools under the Secondary Education Department, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 2,647 vacancies have been announced, out of which 1,475 are for Principal positions and the remaining 1,172 vacancies are for the headmaster recruitment.

Candidates can apply for the positions through the official website, upessc.up.gov.in, the last date to submit the application form is November 22, 2026. Once the registration process is over, eligible applicants will be able to edit their registration form till November 25, 2026.

After thirteen years this recruitment drive has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department. As per report the previous recruitment drive was announced in 2013 for the principal and headmaster posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Principal position must hold a postgraduate degree from a recognised university with at least 50% marks. Along with it a Bachelor of Education degree from an NCTE-approved course is also mandatory. Also a four-year of experience as a lecturer or assistant in a recognized university is required.

For headmaster position applicants must hold a postgraduate degree from a recognised university with at least 50% marks. Candidates applying must also hold B.Ed. or B.P.Ed. degree from an NCTE-approved course.

Steps to Apply for UP Headmaster, Principal Recruitment 2026

Applicants can follow the steps below to register for the recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process.

Step 3: Now log in using the credentials and select the appropriate application form link.

Step 4: Fill in the personal and academic details in the form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and review the form before submitting.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

The written examination is set to be conducted on January 7, 2027.