They Studied Together, Now They'll Serve Together: 5 Friends Join UP Police

UP Police: In an inspiring story from Uttar Pradesh, five childhood friends from Nandekuan village in the Dubaulia block of the Harraiya area have been selected as constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police. The achievement has brought happiness and pride to their families and the entire village. Despite financial challenges and limited resources, the five friends continued their preparation and supported each other throughout the journey. They studied together regularly and helped one another improve their knowledge. Some of them also took up teaching jobs to support their preparation expenses. Their success shows how consistent effort, friendship and family support can help young people work towards their career goals.

The five selected candidates are from Nandekuan village in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh. Their names are Ankesh Satyam Dubey, son of Krishna Kumar; Adarsh Dwivedi, son of Krishna Kumar; Deepak Dubey, son of Shrikant; Adityanath Dubey, son of Mahatma Prasad; and Rohit Prajapati, son of Shiv Prasad.

The five friends completed their intermediate education from different schools. After finishing their schooling, they decided to prepare for government jobs and build careers in public service.

Their journey was not easy, as they had to manage their studies alongside financial difficulties. Anakesh took up a teaching job at a private school near his village to pay for his preparation. Adarsh stayed at home and taught young children in the evening to cover his study expenses.

The other three friends also continued preparing for competitive examinations despite the challenges they faced.

One of the main factors behind their preparation was the support they provided to each other. The friends met every evening to study important subjects using their mobile phones. They discussed topics, worked on their weak areas and encouraged one another to remain focused on their goals.

Their preparation helped them maintain consistency and continue studying even when circumstances were difficult. Instead of preparing entirely on their own, they made their friendship an important part of their learning process.

The five friends had also performed well in other competitive examinations. Adarsh Dwivedi had previously been selected for the post of Revenue Lekhpal, while Adityanath Dubey had cleared the SSC General Duty (GD) examination.

Some of the friends had also been selected for Delhi Police in earlier recruitment processes. These achievements reflect their continued efforts to secure government jobs.

The five friends have credited their parents' blessings and values for their achievement. Their selection has brought happiness to their families, who supported them throughout their preparation.

Their story from Nandekuan village in Basti serves as an example for other young people preparing for competitive examinations. It shows that financial difficulties need not end one's ambitions and that regular study, mutual support and determination can help candidates move closer to their goals.

With Inputs from Satish Srivastava.