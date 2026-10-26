Chris Brown Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison, Suspended For 12 Months In London Assault Case

Singer Chris Brown has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, over an assault at a London nightclub in 2023. The sentence means he will avoid jail time.

According to a report by Variety, Brown pleaded guilty to affray at Southwark Crown Court in July for attacking music producer Abraham Diaw at Tape London nightclub in February 2023. His co-defendant, Florida rapper Omololu Akinlolu, also known as HoodyBaby, was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Before passing the sentence, Judge Tony Baumgartner said Brown's success in the music industry did not entitle him to different treatment under the law.

The court heard that Brown hit Diaw on the head twice with a tequila bottle, while Akinlolu punched him. According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the attack continued as Diaw tried to escape from the nightclub. He was kicked while sitting on the floor, unable to defend himself.

Diaw was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and knees. Brown and Akinlolu had left the UK by the time warrants were issued for their arrest.

Brown was arrested in May 2025 when he returned to the UK for his world tour, which included a performance in Manchester.

Claire Campbell, a senior prosecutor at CPS London South, described the incident as a "vicious and unprovoked" attack after securing the conviction.

"This was a vicious and unprovoked attack by Brown and Akinlolu in a crowded nightclub where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim's head twice," she said.

Both Brown and Akinlolu had denied charges of assault and grievous bodily harm. Brown also denied a charge of possessing an offensive weapon. These charges were later dropped.