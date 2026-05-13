Chris Brown Responds After Critics Tear Apart His New Album Brown

Chris Brown's latest album is already creating buzz, but not for the reasons he may have hoped. The singer released his 12th solo album, Brown, and the project has so far received harsh criticism from reviewers, including an extremely low score from Pitchfork.

Soon after the negative reviews spread online, Chris decided to respond using expletives. While he did not directly mention any publication, the singer defended his music and made it clear that he was not letting the backlash affect him.

He also thanked his loyal fanbase and promised that more music and tour plans were still on the way. Chris also attacked people who disliked his work, saying he only cared about listeners who genuinely supported him. At one point, he unexpectedly mentioned singer Zara Larsson, who has publicly criticised him in the past.

In a recent Instagram story, Chris Brown said, “Team Breezy. I know people want me to get on here and you know, say some sad s**t, but f**k that. We kicking their a**, goddammit. We ain't letting up. I'll keep my foot on their neck and we ain't stopping. You hear me? We doing this motherf***er. Tour, more s**t to come. I'm not gonna tell you what's more to come, but it's coming at the end of the day. I know exactly who my fans is and I know exactly who hearing this album. If you're not my fan, I don't want you to listen to my s**t. Go listen to motherf****ng Zara Larsson or somebody. F**k me.”

Chris Brown is now preparing to take his new album, Brown, on tour this year, where he'll be joined by Usher. The concert is planned across several major cities in the United States. The tour will begin on June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver before heading to cities including Detroit, Nashville and Washington DC. Multiple performances are also scheduled at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The tour is set to end on December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.