Chris Brown’s Security Guard Says He Paid Housekeeper After Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown is in the middle of legal trouble after a former housekeeper accused the singer's dog of attacking her and causing serious injuries. The woman, identified as Maria Avila, filed a massive $90 million lawsuit against the musician while sharing photos of her damaged face.

Now, the case has taken another turn after one of Brown's security supervisors revealed that he gave Maria and her family thousands of dollars following the incident. During a legal deposition, security guard Emil Lewis said he handed over between $30,000 and $40,000 in cash and personal checks around Christmas 2020.

As per TMZ reports, the money was given purely out of sympathy and was not discussed with Chris Brown. Maria argues that the payments do not prove whether the attack actually happened and should not affect the case.

On the other side, Brown's legal team argues that “Lewis' deposition makes the payments relevant while claiming the payments show Lewis acknowledged liability for the incident and took responsibility.”

The recent move came up after Maria Avila filed legal documents asking the judge to stop Chris Brown's legal team from using the alleged payments as evidence during the trial. She argued that the money reportedly given by Emil Lewis does not prove whether the dog attack actually happened or how serious her injuries were. According to her side, the payments also do not decide whether Brown should be legally responsible for the incident.

Reports suggest that the judge has not yet decided whether the testimony about the payments will be allowed in court. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on June 15.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown recently removed one of his security guards from his team after an incident at his Tarzana property. Reports say the situation turned serious after a confrontation led to gunfire. The man involved was later taken into police custody. ​