US Singer Chris Brown Gets Bail In Assault Case Ahead Of World Tour

US singer Chris Brown was on Wednesday granted bail by a London court after he was charged with a serious assault.

Mr Brown has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an "unprovoked attack" in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge. He was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.

