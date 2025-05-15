Singer Chris Brown Arrested Over Suspicion Of Assault At UK Club: Report

American R&B singer Chris Brown, the former boyfriend of superstar Rihanna, was arrested Thursday in the UK on suspicion of a serious 2023 assault at a London nightclub, reports said.

Chris Brown, 36, was detained in the early hours of Thursday at a hotel in the northwestern city of Manchester, The Daily Telegraph and The Sun reported. London's Metropolitan Police said a 36-year-old man was in custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, without naming him.

