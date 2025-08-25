Student Takes 'Therapy Sheep' To Collect Her Exam Results: 'He's My Best Friend'

A UK teenager has gone viral after she took her best friend, a sheep named Kevin, with her to collect the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) results last week. Milly Johnson, 16, who has won awards for sheep-handling, brought along Kevin, a North Ronaldsay sheep, to pick up the results from Tarleton Academy near Preston in Lancashire.

"He's my best friend and he comes pretty much everywhere with me," Ms Johnson was quoted as saying by BBC, adding that she was quite nervous bringing her little friend.

"I knew I couldn't change what happened but Kevin helped a lot by being here," she added.

Ms Johnson also appreciated her pet's "chilled" nature, revealing that Kevin "comes pretty much everywhere with me" and had even accompanied her to prom, sporting a matching halter to her dress. She said Kevin acted as a "therapy sheep" to calm her nerves.

Apart from achieving satisfactory grades, which included two grade 7s and two grade 6s, Milly also received a phone call, offering her a veterinary nurse apprenticeship at a farm vets.

Ms Johnson's family is now planning to celebrate her achievement with the teenager stating Kevin will not be joining them there.

“He's not old enough to drink beer yet," she joked.

Also Read: Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Increases Ticket Prices After 8 Years. Check Details

Shepherd of the year

Both Ms Johnson and Kevin are now preparing for the Young Shepherd of the Year competition in November, for which the former has already qualified. The duo have been competing for some time with Kevin winning first place in the over-11s young handler's class at the Trawden Agricultural Show.

Reacting to his student's achievement, Scott Parker, headteacher at Tarleton, said: "Milly's dedication, both academically and beyond the classroom, is exceptional. Her commitment to her interests and her ability to balance them alongside her studies speaks volumes about her character, work ethic and maturity."

"She is a fantastic role model for her peers and I've no doubt at all that she has a bright future ahead," he added.