UP Announces 17,735 Trained Graduate Teacher Vacancies, Registration Begins Today

UP TGT Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on Friday released the notification for the direct recruitment of 17,735 Trained Graduate Teachers in government-aided secondary schools across the state. The registration process begins today, October 24. Eligible candidates can apply through the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
The commission has made one-time registration (OTR) mandatory for all applicants. Candidates must complete the OTR process before filling out the online application form.
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UP TGT Recruitment 2026: Application Schedule And Exam Dates
According to the official notification, the online registration and application process begins on October 24, 2026. The last date to pay the application fee is November 23, 2026, while candidates can make corrections to their application forms until November 26, 2026.
The UP TGT recruitment examination will be held on December 23 and 24, 2026.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification and information booklet available on the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in, to check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and other requirements before applying.
UP TGT Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
- Notification release date: October 23, 2026
- Online registration and application begins: October 24, 2026
- Last date to pay the application fee: November 23, 2026
- Last date to correct the application form: November 26, 2026
- Examination dates: December 23 and 24, 2026