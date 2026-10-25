Uttar Pradesh Special TET City Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City Details

UP Special TET 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 city intimation slip. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can download the exam slip from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

To access the city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their OTR ID/mobile number/email address and password. The city slip is an important document that contains the name of the city allotted to the candidate, this allows applicants to make their travelling arrangements well in advance so that there is no last minute hassle.

The advance city slip contains details such as candidate's name, exam city, and other details. The exam is set to be conducted on November 3, 2026 at six divisional headquarters in two shifts.

UP Special TET 2026: Steps to Download

Applicants can follow the steps given below to download the advance city slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "UP Special TET 2026 (Advertisement No. 03/2026) exam city slip" on the homepage.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the login details, such as OTR ID/mobile number/email address and password.

Step 5: Submit the details, the UP Special TET city intimation slip 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the city slip and save it for future reference.

Now the city slip has been released, the next process is the release of the admit card. The admit card will be released a few days before the exam date. The admit card is the entry hall ticket that contains important details such as exam centre address, candidate's name, date of birth etc.