Uttar Pradesh Special TET 2026 Admit Card Release Soon; Check Steps To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is likely to release the admit card for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 on October 31. Once available, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website.

The Special TET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2026, in multiple shifts across Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the examination city intimation slips were issued on October 23.

Candidates are advised to keep their application number and login details handy to avoid last-minute hassle while downloading the admit card.

According to the announced schedule, the admit cards are expected to be uploaded on October 31. After the download link is activated, candidates should visit the official UPESSC website, log in using their credentials, and download their hall tickets.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned on it, including their name, registration number, exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and reporting instructions. In case of any error, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities through official channels.

How To Download UP Special TET 2026 Admit Card

Visit the official UPESSC website.

website. Click on the "UP Special TET 2026 Admit Card" link.

Enter your application number and login credentials.

Submit the details to access your hall ticket.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates related to the examination and admit card release.