UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026: Exam To Be Held On November 19, 20

UP Assistant Professor 2026 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the Assistant Professor admit card 2026 for all the candidates who successfully registered for the exam. Applicants who will be appearing for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

To access the admit card the candidates are required to enter their login credentials such as OTR ID, password and mobile number in the designated spaces. Once downloaded applicants must take a printout of their hall ticket for the examination day.

The commission is all set to conduct the UP Assistant Professor exam on November 19 and 20, 2026 in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates must note that the admit card acts as an entry ticket at the examination centre.

The admit card contains important details such as candidate's name, exam centre address, date of birth, category, roll number, photograph and signature. These details need to be verified and in case of any discrepancies applicants must contact the commission and get them rectified.

UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026: Know How to Download?

To download the hall ticket applicants are required to follow the given steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, select the 'Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026' option.

Step 3: Under this click on the "Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026" link

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon enter the login credentials including, OTR ID, password and mobile number.

Step 5: Submit the details and the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and carry a physical copy of it on the examination day as digital copies of the hall ticket is strictly prohibited inside the exam centre.

UP Assistant Professor 2026 Exam Pattern

The paper will consist of a total of 120 multiple-choice questions and for each correct answer candidates will be awarded three marks each. There is also a negative mark provision for every incorrect option one mark will be deducted.