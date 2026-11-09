Uttar Pradesh Assistant Professor City Slip 2026 Out: Check Exam City, Admit Card Details

UP Assistant Professor 2026 Exam City Slip: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the city intimation slip for the UP Assistant Professor posts under the Higher Education Department. Applicants appearing for the exam must download their exam city slip from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The exam city slips contain the name of the city allotted to the candidate for the examination. With the advance release of the city slip applicants can make their travel arrangements and accommodations beforehand and can avoid last minute chaos.

A total of 1,936 vacancies have been released in non-government aided co-education colleges and women's colleges across the state. The exam will be conducted on November 19 and 20, 2026.

UP Assistant professor City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can check the steps below to download the exam city slip:

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage click on the UP Assistant Professor Exam City Slip link available.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon enter the login credentials such as OTR ID and password.

Step 4: Submit the details and the city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the exam slip and save it for future reference.

Click here to download exam city slip

UP Assistant Professor Exam 2026: What's Next

Now that the city slip has been issued, the next stage in the exam process is the release of the admit card. The admit card acts as an entry ticket to the examination centre. It will be released a few days before the exam date and without the hall ticket no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The admit card contains important details including, name, examination date, centre address etc.