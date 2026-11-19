UPTET 2026 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will release the notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 on November 24. According to the official notice, the online application process will also begin on the same day. The commission has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) facility for candidates seeking to appear for UPTET 2026. Candidates must complete the OTR process before submitting their examination applications.

The examination will be conducted at two levels: primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8).

The detailed notification and information booklet will be available on the commission's official website. Eligible candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before submitting their applications.

As per the schedule released by the commission, the last date to pay the online application fee is December 23, 2026. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their submitted applications until December 27, 2026.

UPTET 2026 will be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2027.

UPTET 2026: Important Dates

Event Date Notification release date November 24 OTR and online application process begins November 24 Last date to pay the application fee December 23 Last date to make corrections to the application form December 27, 2026 UPTET 2026 examination dates February 26 and 27, 2027 The detailed notification will be released on the commission's official website on November 24. Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria are advised to read the notification carefully before applying.

