UPTET 2026 Notification: Check Eligibility, Important Dates, Exam Details, Application Link

UPTET 2026 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. Registration will begin on March 27 for candidates aspiring to become teachers. Interested applicants can apply through the official website - upessc.gov.in.

The UPTET is conducted to determine eligibility for assistant teacher posts in primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) schools.

The last date to register and pay the fees is April 26, while candidates can make corrections in their application forms until May 1, 2026.

The exam city details will be released on June 22, followed by admit cards on June 30. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026.

UPTET Exam Details

For Classes 1 to 5, the written examination will include 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with 30 questions each from five compulsory subjects - Child Development and Teaching Methods, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

For Classes 6 to 8, the exam will also consist of five subjects, each carrying 30 MCQs: Child Development and Teaching Methods, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Marks Required to Qualify

Candidates from the General category must score at least 60 per cent (90 out of 150 marks) to qualify. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Freedom Fighter Dependents, Ex-Servicemen and PwD categories need a minimum of 55 per cent (82 out of 150 marks).

The commission has stated that if the number of applications exceeds expectations, the examination may be conducted over multiple days instead of a single day.

How to Register for UPTET 2026

Visit the official website upessc.gov.in

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process

Log in using your registration ID and password

Fill in the required details and submit the form

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories for both papers. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are required to pay Rs 500, while persons with disabilities (PwD) need to pay Rs 300 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Who Can Apply?

For Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level):

Candidates must meet any one of the following eligibility criteria:

Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year D.El.Ed (BTC) programme recognised by NCTE

Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year BTC programme for untrained/graduate Shiksha Mitras through distance mode

Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or D.Ed. (Special Education) recognised by NCTE or RCI

Graduate from a UGC-recognised university and passed or appearing in the final year of specialised BTC training

Graduate and passed or appearing in the final year of BTC Urdu Special Training conducted in Uttar Pradesh

Graduate and passed or appearing in the final year of a Diploma in Teaching from Aligarh Muslim University

Graduate with a Maulvi-e-Urdu degree from Aligarh Muslim University obtained before August 11, 1997 (for Urdu teachers)

Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

For Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level):

Candidates must fulfil any one of the following conditions:

Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year D.El.Ed (BTC) programme

Graduation or postgraduation with at least 50 per cent marks along with B.Ed. (completed or appearing in final year) recognised by NCTE

Graduation or postgraduation with at least 45 per cent marks and B.Ed. as per NCTE norms

Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 4-year B.Ed./B.A. B.Ed. programme

Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 4-year B.Sc.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. programme

Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 4-year B.El.Ed. programme

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in a one-year B.Ed. (Special Education) recognised by RCI

OMR answer sheets will be evaluated electronically through a computerised system. If a candidate enters incorrect information - such as a wrong serial number, incorrect registration number, or fails to mark details like booklet number, language option, or subject section - the answer sheet will not be evaluated. No representations in this regard will be entertained.