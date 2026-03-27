UPTET 2026 Registration Begins Today, Check Application Link, Eligibility, Exam Details

UPTET 2026 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has started the registration for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 today, March 27. Interested candidates aiming to become teachers can apply for the test on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

The UPESSC has issued a notice warning candidates about a counterfeit website. The commission has confirmed that the site "uptet2026.in" is fake and advised candidates to only apply through the official website upessc.up.gov.in.

The registration process will end on April 26, 2026. Candidates will be able to make changes in their application form until May 1, 2026.

How to Register for UPTET 2026?

Visit the official website upessc.up.gov.in.

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

Log in using your registration ID and password.

Fill in the required details, upload documents and submit the form.

Complete the OTR Registration first

Application Link

Documents Required For Application Process

Candidates will require Aadhaar card, 10th and 12th marksheets, graduation marksheet, training qualification certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), passport size photo, signature, and identity proof.

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories for both papers. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are required to pay Rs 500, while persons with disabilities (PwD) need to pay Rs 300 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Two papers - paper 1 and paper 2 are conducted to determine candidate's eligibility for assistant teacher posts in primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) schools.

UPTET Exam Details

For Classes 1 to 5, the written examination will include 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with 30 questions each from five compulsory subjects - Child Development and Teaching Methods, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

For Classes 6 to 8, the exam will also consist of five subjects, each carrying 30 MCQs: Child Development and Teaching Methods, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Who Can Apply?

For Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level):

Candidates must meet any one of the following eligibility criteria:

Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year D.El.Ed (BTC) programme recognised by NCTE

Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year BTC programme for untrained/graduate Shiksha Mitras through distance mode

Passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or D.Ed. (Special Education) recognised by NCTE or RCI

Graduate from a UGC-recognised university and passed or appearing in the final year of specialised BTC training

Graduate and passed or appearing in the final year of BTC Urdu Special Training conducted in Uttar Pradesh

Graduate and passed or appearing in the final year of a Diploma in Teaching from Aligarh Muslim University

Graduate with a Maulvi-e-Urdu degree from Aligarh Muslim University obtained before August 11, 1997 (for Urdu teachers)

Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

For Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level):

Candidates must fulfil any one of the following conditions: