UPSEE 2020 Application Begins Online; Exam In May

UPSEE 2020 applications have begun on upsee.nic.in

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has begun the online application process for UPSEE 2020. The online application process begins today and will conclude on March 15, 2020. UPSEE 2020 will be held for admission to Undergraduate, postgraduate, Integrated MBA, Integrated MCA, and lateral entry programmes offered by degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

The eligibility criteria for the different levels of programmes is different. Applicants should check the UPSEE information brochure on eligibility requirements.

Eligible students will be able to apply for UPSEE through its official website, 'upsee.nic.in'. There are separate application link for UG and Integrated courses, and for PG courses.

UPSEE UG, Integrated Courses Application Link

UPSEE PG Courses Application Link

The online application process constitutes three steps - registration, uploading of scanned images of photograph and signature, and payment of examination fee.

The application fee for UPSEE 2020 is Rs. 1300 for Male/Transgender candidates of General and OBC categories and Rs. 650 for Female, Physically Handicapped, SC, and ST category candidates.

After payment of application fee, applicants must download and save the confirmation page which is generated after successful application.

After the application process is over, applicants will be allowed to make online corrections from March 16 and April 3, 2020. The UPSEE admit cards will be released on April 27.

UPSEE 2020 will be held on May 10, 2020 and the result shall be released tentatively in June.

Click here for more Education News