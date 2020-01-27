UPSEE 2020 Application Begins Today

UPSEE 2020 application process will begin today

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 application process will begin today. UPSEE is a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses offered in state institutes. Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow organizes and holds the exam.

The online application process for UPSEE will begin on January 27, 2020 and conclude on March 15, 2020.

After the application process is over, applicants will be allowed to make online corrections from March 16 and April 3, 2020.

AKTU will release the UPSEE admit cards on April 27, 2020. The examination has been scheduled for May 10, 2020.

The University will release information booklet for UPSEE later.

The result for UPSEE 2020 will tentatively be announced in May. After result declaration, AKTU will begin the counselling process. The seat allocation process for UPSEE will be conducted online.

UPSEE exam is objective in nature and is held in OMR-based format. The syllabus for the exam for different courses will be released along with the official brochure for UPSEE.

Through UPSEE, students will be admitted to UG courses like B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree and PG Courses like MCA, MBA, MCA Lateral Entry.

