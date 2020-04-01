UPSEE 2020 Registration Date Extended

The UPSEE admit cards are expected to be released on April 27.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has extended the deadline for online application process for UPSEE 2020. The online application process which began in January was scheduled to be concluded on March 30, 2020. According to a notification released by the AKTU, candidates will now be able to apply for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) till April 6, 2020. UPSEE 2020 will be held for admission to Undergraduate, postgraduate, Integrated MBA, Integrated MCA, and lateral entry programmes offered by degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Eligible students will be able to apply for UPSEE through its official website, 'upsee.nic.in'. There are separate application link for UG and Integrated courses, and for PG courses.

The online application process constitutes three steps - registration, uploading of scanned images of photograph and signature, and payment of examination fee.

The application fee for UPSEE 2020 is Rs. 1300 for Male/Transgender candidates of General and OBC categories and Rs. 650 for Female, Physically Handicapped, SC, and ST category candidates.

After payment of application fee, applicants must download and save the confirmation page which is generated after successful application.

After the application process is over, applicants will be allowed to make online corrections from April 9, 2020.

The UPSEE admit cards are expected to be released on April 27.

According to an earlier schedule released by the AKTU, UPSEE 2020 will be held on May 10, 2020 and the result shall be released tentatively in June.

