UPSEE On May 10, Admit Card To Be Released On April 27

UPSEE-2020 will be conducted with objective multiple type questions except drawing aptitude test.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will be held on May 10 and the admit cards for all candidates who have applied for the exam will be released on April 27. The registration process ends today at 11.59 pm. Candidates who submit their applications will be allowed one-time chance to edit their applications till April 9 (11.59 pm).

Apply Online

UPSEE is held by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission to Undergraduate, postgraduate, Integrated MBA, Integrated MCA, and lateral entry programmes offered by degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSEE-2020 will be conducted with objective multiple type questions except drawing aptitude test.

"There will be no negative marking. However, a record of incorrect answers given by a candidate will be kept separately," reads the exam notice. "Answers in OMR based examination are to be marked using ballpoint pen (Black / Blue) only. For evaluation in these papers, the details filled in by the candidate in the OMR answer sheet will be treated as final," it adds.

For Government/ Government Aided/ Govt. Self-Financed Institutes affiliated with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, 100% of seats in all courses in first year are filled through UPSEE 2020 and in case of private institutes 85% seats are available for admission through UPSEE.

After the exam, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will conduct counselling process for the candidates who qualify in the exam. AKTU conducts the seat allotment process in the online mode. Candidates register for counselling online, and select their preferred institute and branch/course. The allotment lists along with letters are released on the website.

Click here for more Education News