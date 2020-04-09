UPSEE 2020 Postponed. Deadline For Form Correction Extended.

UPSEE 2020 exam has been postponed and will not be held on May 10

UPSEE 2020 has been postponed. The entrance exam will not be held on May 10, 2020. The new exam date will be announced later. The form correction deadline has also been extended from April 9 to April 14, 2020.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (AKTU) has not released any statement on the release of UPSEE admit cards, however given the circumstances, it is highly likely that UPSEE admit cards will be delayed too.

UPSEE 2020 is held for admission to Undergraduate, postgraduate, Integrated MBA, Integrated MCA, and lateral entry programmes offered by degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSEE 2020 question paper will be objective in nature except for the Drawing Aptitude test. There will be separate papers for different courses. All papers will be OMR-based.

For Government/ Government Aided/ Govt. Self-Financed Institutes affiliated with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, 100% of seats in all courses in first year are filled through UPSEE 2020 and in case of private institutes 85% seats are available for admission through UPSEE.

After the exam, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will conduct counselling process for the candidates who qualify in the exam. AKTU conducts the seat allotment process in the online mode. Candidates register for counselling online, and select their preferred institute and branch/course. The allotment lists along with letters are released on the website.

