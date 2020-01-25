Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2020 To Be Notified On January 27

Last year the exam was held on April 21.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2020 will be notified on January 27. The exam will be held on May 10. The exam is held annually for admission to first year of B. Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc./ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA(Integrated)/ M Tech (Dual Degree) M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M. Pharm/ M. Design and 2nd year of B. Tech./ B.Pharm./ MCA (Lateral Entry) in all institutions affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh. Last year the exam was held on April 21.

UPSEE is conducted for eight papers where each paper corresponds to a different professional degree programme. All the papers are objective in nature.

For Government/ Government Aided/ Govt. Self-Financed Institutes affiliated with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, 100% of seats in all courses in first year are filled through UPSEE 2020 and in case of private institutes 85% seats are available for admission through UPSEE.

After the exam, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will conduct counselling process for the candidates who qualify in the exam. AKTU conducts the seat allotment process in the online mode. Candidates register for counselling online, and select their preferred institute and branch/course. The allotment lists along with letters are released on the website.

