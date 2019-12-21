UPSEE 2020 Exam Date Announced

UPSEE 2020 exam date has been announced by AKTU

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 will tentatively be held on May 10, 2020. UPSEE 2020 will be held by the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).

UPSEE is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

For Government/ Government Aided/ Govt. Self-Financed Institutes affiliated with AKTU, 100% of seats in all courses in first year are filled through UPSEE 2020 and in case of private institutes 85% seats are available for admission through UPSEE.

UPSEE is conducted for eight papers where each paper corresponds to a different professional degree programme. All the papers are objective in nature.

In 2019, UPSEE exam was held on April 21 and the result was announced on June 3. For 2020, the University is yet to announce the dates for application process and result.

After the exam, AKTU will conduct counselling process for the candidates who qualify in the exam. AKTU conducts the seat allotment process in the online mode. Candidates register for counselling online, and select their preferred institute and branch/course. The allotment lists along with letters are released on the website.

The programmes for which UPSEE is conducted include B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree, MCA, MBA, and MCA Lateral Entry.

