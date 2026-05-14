UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 Answer Key Released

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key through the official website upsconline.gov.in.

The Commission has also announced that 2025 will be the last year when the answer key is released only after the completion of the entire examination process. Starting from the 2026 examination cycle, UPSC will publish provisional answer keys shortly after the Civil Services Preliminary Examination is conducted.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 examination was held on May 25, 2025, while the mains examination took place between August 22 and August 31, 2025. Candidates who cleared the mains appeared for the interview and personality test rounds conducted between January and April 2026. The final result was declared on March 6, 2026.

Steps To Download UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website, upsconline.gov.in.

Click on the "CSE 2025 Prelims Answer Key" link on the homepage

The answer key PDF will open on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

UPSC conducts the Civil Services Examination in three stages - prelims, mains and interview. The final merit list is prepared based on candidates' performance in the mains examination and personality test.