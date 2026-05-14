Filling The OMR Wrong? Common Mistakes UPSC Prelims 2026 Candidates Must Avoid

As lakhs of students get ready for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2026, it's very important to be careful while filling out the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet. Even a small mistake can cost marks or lead to rejection of the sheet.

The UPSC Prelims is extremely competitive, so accuracy matters, not just in answering questions but also in marking them correctly.

Why OMR Accuracy is Important

OMR sheets are scanned electronically. If there's a mistake in marking answers or filling personal details, it can lead to wrong evaluation. Once the sheet is submitted, it cannot be changed. So, staying alert during the exam is crucial.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

1. Wrong Roll Number or Test Booklet Code

Many candidates accidentally write the wrong roll number or forget to mark the test booklet series. This can cause confusion and even disqualification.

2. Not Filling Circles Properly

Lightly marked or half-filled circles may not be read by the scanner, which can lead to answers being ignored.

3. Using the Wrong Pen

UPSC usually asks for a black ballpoint pen. Using a blue or gel pen can make the sheet hard to read.

4. Careless Changes

Erasing or overwriting answers can damage the sheet. Multiple markings for a single question are usually counted as wrong.

5. Marking in a Hurry

In the last few minutes, some candidates rush and mark answers for the wrong questions.

6. Ignoring Instructions

Instructions on the question paper or OMR sheet are important. Ignoring them can cause mistakes.

7. Forgetting to Sign

Not signing the attendance or OMR sheet is a common mistake and is mandatory.

Tips to Avoid Mistakes: Read all instructions carefully before starting, Double-check your roll number and booklet code, Fill circles fully and neatly, Don't rush in the last minutes and Practice filling OMR sheets during mock tests.