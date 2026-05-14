Filling The OMR Wrong? Common Mistakes UPSC Prelims 2026 Candidates Must Avoid

- Ensure correct roll number and test booklet code on the OMR sheet
- Fill answer circles fully and neatly to avoid scanner errors
- Use only the black ballpoint pen as specified by UPSC guidelines
As lakhs of students get ready for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2026, it's very important to be careful while filling out the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet. Even a small mistake can cost marks or lead to rejection of the sheet.
The UPSC Prelims is extremely competitive, so accuracy matters, not just in answering questions but also in marking them correctly.
Why OMR Accuracy is Important
OMR sheets are scanned electronically. If there's a mistake in marking answers or filling personal details, it can lead to wrong evaluation. Once the sheet is submitted, it cannot be changed. So, staying alert during the exam is crucial.
Common Mistakes to Avoid
1. Wrong Roll Number or Test Booklet Code
Many candidates accidentally write the wrong roll number or forget to mark the test booklet series. This can cause confusion and even disqualification.
2. Not Filling Circles Properly
Lightly marked or half-filled circles may not be read by the scanner, which can lead to answers being ignored.
3. Using the Wrong Pen
UPSC usually asks for a black ballpoint pen. Using a blue or gel pen can make the sheet hard to read.
4. Careless Changes
Erasing or overwriting answers can damage the sheet. Multiple markings for a single question are usually counted as wrong.
5. Marking in a Hurry
In the last few minutes, some candidates rush and mark answers for the wrong questions.
6. Ignoring Instructions
Instructions on the question paper or OMR sheet are important. Ignoring them can cause mistakes.
7. Forgetting to Sign
Not signing the attendance or OMR sheet is a common mistake and is mandatory.
Tips to Avoid Mistakes: Read all instructions carefully before starting, Double-check your roll number and booklet code, Fill circles fully and neatly, Don't rush in the last minutes and Practice filling OMR sheets during mock tests.