When Will UPSC Prelims Admit card 2026 Be Out? Here's The Latest Update

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 admit card shortly on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates eagerly awaiting the hall ticket should stay alert, as the document is a mandatory entry pass for one of the most competitive examinations in the country.

As per past trends, the UPSC typically issues admit cards 10-15 days before the examination date. Last year, the hall ticket was released on May 14, while the exam was conducted on May 25, 2025. A similar timeline is anticipated this year, with the UPSC Prelims 2026 scheduled for May 24, 2026.

With the exam date approaching, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy and regularly check the official portal for updates regarding the release of the admit card.

Admit Card Mandatory for Entry

The UPSC Prelims admit card serves as a crucial document on the day of the examination. It not only allows candidates to enter the exam centre but also acts as an identity verification document. Candidates without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the examination under any circumstances.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging into the UPSC portal using their registration credentials.

The admit card will include essential details such as:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Examination centre details

Reporting time

How to Download UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access and download their admit cards: