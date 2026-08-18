PSY's 'Gangnam Style' Has 6 Billion Views On YouTube. How Much Money Has It Made?

Remember 'Gangnam Style'? The K-pop song by South Korean artist PSY, released on July 15, 2012, became a worldwide phenomenon, powered by its wacky music video, trademark horse-riding dance, and addictive chorus. The video became a cultural sensation, inspiring thousands of imitations, parodies, and dance videos around the world. It also made YouTube history by becoming the first video on the platform to cross 1 billion views.

14 years later, Gangnam Style remains one of YouTube's most-watched music videos, with around 6 billion views. Its enormous audience has also raised questions about just how much money the video has generated for PSY and its rights holders.

When one user on X asked Grok to estimate the video's YouTube revenue, the AI chatbot said the exact lifetime figure was not publicly available. It pointed to Google's disclosure in 2013 that Gangnam Style had generated more than $8 million in advertising revenue when it had around 1.2 billion views. Based on current view counts and typical music-video advertising rates, Grok estimated that the rights holders could have earned tens of millions of dollars from advertising over the years.

"With 6.03B views now, using typical music RPM rates of $1–3 per 1,000 views, the rightsholders have likely earned in the low-to-mid tens of millions from ads alone over time, plus additional Content ID income from parodies and covers," Grok said.

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Meta offered a similar answer, noting that YouTube earnings are not fully disclosed and that advertising rates can vary significantly. Estimates also differ depending on whether they include only YouTube advertising or revenue from downloads, endorsements, licensing, and other sources connected to the song.

Impact of the song

The song propelled PSY to worldwide superstardom and proved that a song sung in a language other than English could break through to mainstream audiences on an unprecedented scale.

Its success also made a larger impact on the music industry. The huge impact of YouTube views and online streaming demonstrated the importance of digital audiences in measuring a song's popularity, prompting Billboard to include streaming and YouTube data in its chart methodology.