UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Admit Card: Direct Link And Steps To Check Hall Ticket

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 likely soon. When released, all those candidates who will appear for Civil Services Prelims examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The admit cards will be issued to the candidates on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination.

As per past trends, the UPSC typically issues admit cards 10-15 days before the examination date. Last year, the hall ticket was released on May 14, while the exam was conducted on May 25, 2025. A similar timeline is anticipated this year, with the UPSC Prelims 2026 scheduled for May 24, 2026.

With the exam date approaching, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy and regularly check the official portal for updates regarding the release of the admit card.

The admit card will include essential details such as:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Examination centre details

Reporting time

How to Download UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access and download their admit cards: