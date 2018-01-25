University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now University of Calcutta ( or Calcutta University) has announced the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017 today on the official results website of the varsity.

Share EMAIL PRINT University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now New Delhi: University of Calcutta ( or Calcutta University) has announced the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017 today on the official results website of the varsity. The Calcutta University BA and BSc part I results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can access the Calcutta University BA and BSc part I results from the official results portal of West Bengal after entering the examination roll numbers. University of Calcutta had declared the results of



University of Calcutta had declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part -I (Honours and Major) Examination, 2017 on



Before that, Calcutta University B.Com. Part II (Honours and General) examination 2017 results were published on November 29 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31.

University Of Calcutta CU Results 2017: How to check BA, BSc Part 1 results University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now



The students may follow these steps to check their CU BA and BSc part 1 results:



Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the link 'BA/B.Sc. Part I (Honours & Major) Examination, 2017'.



Step 3: Enter roll number and submit.



Step 4: Check your results.



