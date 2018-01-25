University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

University of Calcutta ( or Calcutta University) has announced the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017 today on the official results website of the varsity.

Education | | Updated: January 25, 2018 15:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

New Delhi:  University of Calcutta ( or Calcutta University) has announced the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017 today on the official results website of the varsity. The Calcutta University BA and BSc part I results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can access the Calcutta University BA and BSc part I results from the official results portal of West Bengal after entering the examination roll numbers. University of Calcutta had declared the results of BCom Part I (Honours and Major) examination results on January 17, 2018.

University of Calcutta had declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part -I (Honours and Major) Examination, 2017 on December 2, 2017.

Before that, Calcutta University B.Com. Part II (Honours and General) examination 2017 results were published on November 29 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31.
 

University Of Calcutta CU Results 2017: How to check BA, BSc Part 1 results

Calcutta University result 2017, Calcutta University BA part I result, Calcutta University BSc part I result, Calcutta University Result 2017, Calcutta University Exam result 2017, West Bengal result, Calcutta University result 2017, Calcutta University result, Calcutta University, Calcutta university BA result, wbresults.nic.in , university of calcutta, calcutta university result 2017, www.wbresults.nic.in 2017, www.exametc.com, www.exametc.com result 2017, wbresult, exam etc cu result, cu exam etc, exam etc cu result 2017, cu exam result 2017, cu exam result
University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

The students may follow these steps to check their CU BA and BSc part 1 results:

Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link 'BA/B.Sc. Part I (Honours & Major) Examination, 2017'.

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit.

Comments
Close [X]
Step 4: Check your results.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Calcutta UniversityCalcutta University Results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................