University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

University of Calcutta had declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part -I (Honours and Major) Examination, 2017 on December 2, 2017.
Before that, Calcutta University B.Com. Part II (Honours and General) examination 2017 results were published on November 29 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31.
University Of Calcutta CU Results 2017: How to check BA, BSc Part 1 results
The students may follow these steps to check their CU BA and BSc part 1 results:
Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link 'BA/B.Sc. Part I (Honours & Major) Examination, 2017'.
Step 3: Enter roll number and submit.
