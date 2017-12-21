University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Honours And Major 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

University of Calcutta has declared the results of BA/ B.Sc. Part I (Honours and Major) Examination 2017. The Calcutta University BA and B.Sc. part I results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University BA/BSc Part 1 Honours & Major 2017 Exam Results

New Delhi:  University of Calcutta has declared the results of BA/ B.Sc. Part I (Honours and Major) Examination 2017. The Calcutta University BA and B.Sc. part I results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can access the Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. part I results from the official results portal of West Bengal after entering the examination roll numbers. University of Calcutta had declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part -II (Honours, General and Major) Examination, 2017 on December 7, 2017.

Before that, Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part II (Honours and Major) examination 2017 results were published on September 22 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31.
 

Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part II (Honours and Major)  2017 Exam Results: How to Check

 
Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in. 
Step 2: Click on the link 'BA/B.Sc. Part I (Honours & Major) Examination, 2017'.
Step 3: Enter roll number and submit.
Step 4: Check your results.

