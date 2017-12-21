University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Honours And Major 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now University of Calcutta has declared the results of BA/ B.Sc. Part I (Honours and Major) Examination 2017. The Calcutta University BA and B.Sc. part I results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in.

Before that, Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part II (Honours and Major) examination 2017 results were published on

Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part II (Honours and Major) 2017 Exam Results: How to Check



Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'BA/B.Sc. Part I (Honours & Major) Examination, 2017'.

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit.

Step 4: Check your results.



