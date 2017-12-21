Before that, Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part II (Honours and Major) examination 2017 results were published on September 22 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31.
Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part II (Honours and Major) 2017 Exam Results: How to Check
University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 1 Honours And Major 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now
Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link 'BA/B.Sc. Part I (Honours & Major) Examination, 2017'.
Step 3: Enter roll number and submit.
Step 4: Check your results.
