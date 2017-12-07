University Of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 2 Honours, Major, General 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now The Calcutta University BA and BSc part 2 results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The Calcutta University BA and BSc part 2 results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in. New Delhi: University of Calcutta has declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part -II honours, major and general examination, 2017. The Calcutta University BA and BSc part 2 results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in. The candidates may access the Calcutta University BA and BSc part 2 results from this official results portal of West Bengal after entering the examination roll numbers. Calcutta University declared the results of



Earlier, University of Calcutta had declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part -II honours and major Examination, 2017



Before that, Calcutta University BCom Part-II (Honours) examination 2017 results were published on September 20 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31.



Kalyani University, another West Bengal based varsity declared various degree results yesterday. The Kalyani University results of Undergraduate (Degree) part-I of various honours, major and general streams of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) on the official website of the varsity. The Kalyani University BA, BSc and BCom third year part one results can also be accessed from third party websites like indiaresutls.com and exametc.com.



West Bengal based Gour Banga University declared the part 1 and Part 2 results of general and honours degree courses on the official website of the university yesterday.

Follow these steps to check your Calcutta University BA and BSc part 2 results:



Step One: Go to the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the link ' B.A,B.Sc Part-II (Honours , General & Major) Examination, 2017'

Step Three: Enter roll number and submit

Step 4: Check your results



