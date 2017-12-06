University of Calcutta has also declared the results of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part -II honours and general examination, 2017 recently. Another West Bengal based varsity, Gour Banga University declared the part 1 and Part 2 results of general and honours degree courses on the official website of the university recently.
Kalyani University, West Bengal has declared following results today:
B.Sc. III Year Major Part I Exam Result 2017
B.SC. III Year Honours Part I Exam Result 2017
B.SC. III Year General Part I Exam Result 2017
B.COM. III Year Honours Part I Exam Result 2017
B.Com. III Year General Part I Exam Result 2017
B.A. III Year Major Part I Exam Result 2017
B.A. III Year Honours Part I Exam Result 2017
Kalyani University Results 2017: How to check
Kalyani University Degree Third Year Part 1 Results Declared @ Klyuniv.ac.in; Check Now
The candidates who are searching for Kalyani University, West Bengal degree results following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Kalyani University, klyuniv.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Click on the stream you are searching for
Step 4: Check your roll numbers from the next page open. The results have been given on an excel sheet.
The candidates who are searching for the results from indiaresults.com or exametc.com may have enter their roll numbers for searching the result.
Click here for more Education News