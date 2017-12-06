Kalyani University Degree Third Year Part 1 Results Declared @ Klyuniv.ac.in; Check Now Kalyani University, West Bengal has declared various BA, BSc, and BCom degree results today at the official website of the university.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kalyani University Degree Third Year Part 1 Results Declared @ Klyuniv.ac.in; Check Now New Delhi: Kalyani University, West Bengal has declared various degree results today. The Kalyani University results of Undergraduate (Degree) part-I of various honours, major and general streams of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) on the official website of the varsity. The Kalyani University BA, BSc and BCom third year part one results can also be accessed from third party websites like indiaresutls.com and exametc.com. To access Kalyani University degree results from these websites, the candidates will have to logon to it with their roll numbers.



has also declared the results of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part -II honours and general examination, 2017 recently. Another West Bengal based varsity,



Kalyani University, West Bengal has declared following results today:



B.Sc. III Year Major Part I Exam Result 2017

B.SC. III Year Honours Part I Exam Result 2017

B.SC. III Year General Part I Exam Result 2017

B.COM. III Year Honours Part I Exam Result 2017

B.Com. III Year General Part I Exam Result 2017

B.A. III Year Major Part I Exam Result 2017

B.A. III Year Honours Part I Exam Result 2017

Kalyani University Results 2017: How to check Kalyani University Degree Third Year Part 1 Results Declared @ Klyuniv.ac.in; Check Now



The candidates who are searching for Kalyani University, West Bengal degree results following these steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website of Kalyani University, klyuniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Click on the stream you are searching for

Step 4: Check your roll numbers from the next page open. The results have been given on an excel sheet.



The candidates who are searching for the results from indiaresults.com or exametc.com may have enter their roll numbers for searching the result.



Click here for more





Kalyani University, West Bengal has declared various degree results today. The Kalyani University results of Undergraduate (Degree) part-I of various honours, major and general streams of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) on the official website of the varsity. The Kalyani University BA, BSc and BCom third year part one results can also be accessed from third party websites like indiaresutls.com and exametc.com. To access Kalyani University degree results from these websites, the candidates will have to logon to it with their roll numbers. University of Calcutta has also declared the results of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part -II honours and general examination, 2017 recently. Another West Bengal based varsity, Gour Banga University declared the part 1 and Part 2 results of general and honours degree courses on the official website of the university recently.Kalyani University, West Bengal has declared following results today:B.Sc. III Year Major Part I Exam Result 2017B.SC. III Year Honours Part I Exam Result 2017B.SC. III Year General Part I Exam Result 2017B.COM. III Year Honours Part I Exam Result 2017B.Com. III Year General Part I Exam Result 2017B.A. III Year Major Part I Exam Result 2017B.A. III Year Honours Part I Exam Result 2017The candidates who are searching for Kalyani University, West Bengal degree results following these steps:Step 1: Go to the official website of Kalyani University, klyuniv.ac.in.Step 2: Click on the results linkStep 3: Click on the stream you are searching forStep 4: Check your roll numbers from the next page open. The results have been given on an excel sheet.The candidates who are searching for the results from indiaresults.com or exametc.com may have enter their roll numbers for searching the result.Click here for more Education News