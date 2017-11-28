Gour Banga University Result 2017: Degree Part 1, 2 Results Declared @ Ugb.ac.in; Check Now Gour Banga University has declared the part I and Part II results of general and honours degree courses on the official website of the university, ugb.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Gour Banga University Degree Part 1, 2 Results Declared @ Ugb.ac.in; Check Now New Delhi: Gour Banga University has declared the part I and Part II results of general and honours degree courses on the official website of the university. The students who have appeared for the University of Gour Banga Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part I/II general or honours examination 2017 may check their results on the official website - ugb.ac.in - now. The office of the controller of examinations declared the Gour Banga University results recently.



The Gour Banga University offers the programs under the following three dominant faculties: Arts and Commerce, Sciences, and Education & Law. Currently the University is running with 21 Departments and offering 1 Dual degree programme, 20 Master degree programmes, 18 Research programs.

Gour Banga University Result 2017: How to check

Candidates who are searching for Gour Ganga Univeristy results may follow these steps to check their results:

Gour Banga University Result 2017: Degree Part 1, 2 Results Declared @ Ugb.ac.in; Check Now



Go to the official website of Gour Ganga University, ugb.ac.in

Click on the link: "Result for B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. Part I/II General/Honours Examination 2017" from the homepage

On the next page, select your stream, enter roll and number

Click 'Get result' and check your results



The University of Gour Banga (UGB) has been established by the West Bengal Act XXVI of 2007 at Malda, West Bengal. It is one of the two new State Universities established by the Government of West Bengal to address to the concerns of equity and access to quality higher education by people in less educationally developed districts which have a less Graduate Enrolment Ratio.



The UGB, with its territorial jurisdiction of the three districts (Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur and Uttar Dinajpur) of the northern part of West Bengal, has been initiated its activities from the academic year beginning 2008 in keeping with the philosophy of achieving and maintaining the highest levels of academic excellence, sensitivity to equity and access in enrolment and recruitment and emerging as a premier national educational and research institution in the country.



The University has nearly 33 acres campus, situated adjacent to the headquarter English Bazaar in the district of Malda, West Bengal State. It is claimed that UGB is one of the first state University to be accredited by the NAAC in a short time among the new ones.



