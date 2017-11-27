WBSSC SLST 2017 Assistant Teachers Results Declared @ Westbengalssc.com, Check Now The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC), State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 assistant teachers (Classes-XI & XII) results declared at the official website, Westbengalssc.com.

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC), Kolkata has released the selected candidates and final waiting list with reference to 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST)-2016 for recruitment of assistant teachers (Classes-XI & XII) in the state government aided/sponsored Higher Secondary Schools (except hill region). The panel in respect of selected candidates as well as final waiting list towards recruitment of WBSSC SLST Assistant Teachers (Classes-XI & XII) can be found in the official website of WBSSC.



Candidates may see their status in the panel and waiting list the website of Commission i.e. www. westbengalssc.com by putting their fourteen digit Roll number and date of birth.



Count of final WBSSC SLST vacancies will be available in the website of Commission on November 29, 2017.



Programme of Counselling and detailed lists of vacancies of this WBSSS SLST will be notified in due course.

WBSSC SLST Result 2017 : How to check

Candidates who are searching for WBSSC SLST final results may follow these steps:

Step One: Go to the official website of West Bengal SSC, westbengalssc.com

Step Two: Click on the link: View Final Result in c/w under 1st SLST(AT) 2016 (Classes XI-XII)

Step Three: Enter your 14-digit Roll Number and date of birth

Step Four: Click Submit

Step Five: Check the results



