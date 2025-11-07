WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Declared; Official Site Faces Glitch, Check Steps To Download

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the results of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025. Candidates who took the examination can access their WBSSC SLST scorecards on the official website. However, the commission's second portal, westbengalssc.com, where the result link is also hosted, reportedly crashed due to heavy traffic. The site is expected to be restored soon.

The WBSSC SLST exam for Class 9-10 was conducted on September 7, Class 11-12 on September 14. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to log in and download the scorecard PDF.

How To Download WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the SLST 2025 scorecard once the website is accessible:

Visit the official website: wbssc.gov.in or westbengalssc.com

Click on the link titled 'WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025 PDF'

Log in using: Application Number, Date of Birth

The WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF

Take a printout for future reference

Scorecard details:

The WBSSC SLST 2025 scorecard will mention the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, and other examination details.

Candidates are advised to download and preserve their scorecards for the recruitment process ahead.