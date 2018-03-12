WBSSC Final Result Of SLST 2016 For Classes 9, 10 Released @ Westbengalssc.com, Check Now

In last September, West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had declared the results of the written examination for West Bengal Group D posts, held on May 20, 2017.
WBSSC SLST Final Result 2016: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check WBSSC SLST final results 2016:
Comments
Step Two: Click on the link "View Final Result in c/w 1st SLST, 2016 (AT) for Classes-IX-X"
Step Three: On next page enter the 14-digit Roll Number and your date of birth
Step Four: Submit the details and check your results
Click here for more Jobs / Employment News