WBSSC Final Result Of SLST 2016 For Classes 9, 10 Released @ Westbengalssc.com, Check Now

West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) 1st SLST, 2016 (AT) for classes 9 and 10 final results have been published on the official website of the commission.

Jobs | | Updated: March 12, 2018 18:43 IST
New Delhi:  West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) 1st SLST, 2016 (Assistant Teachers) for classes 9 and 10 final results have been published on the official website of the commission. The SLST results can be accessed from the official website, westbengalssc.com. WBSSC Group D selected candidate list and final waiting list was published in November on the official website, westbengalssc.com.

In last September, West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had declared the results of the written examination for West Bengal Group D posts, held on May 20, 2017.
 

WBSSC SLST Final Result 2016: How to check

The candidates may follow these steps to check WBSSC SLST final results 2016:

Step One: Go to West Bengal SSC website
Step Two: Click on the link "View Final Result in c/w 1st SLST, 2016 (AT) for Classes-IX-X"
Step Three: On next page enter the 14-digit Roll Number and your date of birth
Step Four: Submit the details and check your results

