WBSSC Group D Final Result Declared @ Westbengalssc.com; Check Now

"This is notified for information of all concerned that final panel in respect of selected candidates as well as final waiting list towards recruitment of Non-Teaching Staff (Group-D) in State Govt. aided/sponsored Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools is hereby published today, the 6th November, 2017," said a notification from West Bengal SSC.
The WBSSC will publish the count of final vacancies on the website of Commission on November 7, 2017. A notification from the WBSSC also said the programme of Counselling and detailed lists of vacancies will be notified in due course.
In September, West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had declared the results of the written examination for West Bengal Group D posts, held on May 20, 2017.
WBSSC Groug D Result 2017 : How to check
Candidates who are searching for WBSSC Group D final results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of West Bengal SSC, westbengalssc.com
Step Two: Click on the link: View Final Result in c/w under 3rd RLST, 2016 (Group-D Staff)
Step Three: Enter your 14-digit Roll Number and date of birth
Step Four: Click Submit
Step Five: Check the results
