Data Science Among 5 New Subjects Introduced By Kalyani University

Kalyani University To Offer Postgraduate Courses In 5 New Subjects

Students will get an opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies in five new disciplines at Kalyani University in West Bengal from this academic session beginning August, vice-chancellor Shankar Kumar Ghosh has said. The newly introduced subjects at the university are Data Science, Genome Science, Nano Science and Nano Technology, Computer Science and Food Nutrition, the Vice-Chancellor told reporters here on Wednesday.

Mentioning that the curricula will be job oriented,Mr Ghosh said, the M.Sc. courses in Data Science, Genome Science and Nanoscience and Nano Technology will be under the newly formed 'School of Interdisciplinary Studies' of the university, located in Nadia district.

There will be 20 seats in each of the three courses and B.Sc honours students will have to appear for a test and an interview for selection to these courses.

The fees will be Rs 40,000 for students of the state,Rs 50,000 for candidates of other states and USD 1500 for foreign students, per semester. Undergraduate students will also get a chance to apply for M.Sc courses in Computer Science and Food Nutrition. The per semester fees for the Computer Science course will be Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for the Food and Nutrition course.

The Vice-Chancellor said, "The university has been constantly working towards excellence in traditional academic disciplines. However, during the last decade, the need of collaboration between multiple academic disciplines became evident. Interdisciplinary studies allow students and researchers to learn to forge relationships between ideas and concepts across different disciplinary boundaries. This helps them to think analytically from multiple angles while solving a problem."